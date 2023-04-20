Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $87.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.