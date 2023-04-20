Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39,015 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,396. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.