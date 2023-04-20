Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Louis Steffens Sells 16,505 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,491.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,840.86.

On Monday, April 3rd, Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12.

On Friday, March 31st, Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $747,659.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16.

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

