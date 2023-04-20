TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

TeamViewer Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $8.64 on Monday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

