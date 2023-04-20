Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. 1,330,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,648. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

See Also

