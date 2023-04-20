Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45.09 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00004496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $326.20 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004393 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 256,311,258 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

