Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of TXN opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average is $172.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.