Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average is $172.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

