Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

