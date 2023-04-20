The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

