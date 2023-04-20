The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 22,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.87. 3,280,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,143,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

