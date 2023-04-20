The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. 1,956,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,125,881. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.