The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $256.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

