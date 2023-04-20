The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $75,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 216,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

