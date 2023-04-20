The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $106.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

