The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.98. 244,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.93. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

