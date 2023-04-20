The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KR opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

