The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 49895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.