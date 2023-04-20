The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 37.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,560. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

