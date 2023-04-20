The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $126.49

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.49 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.56). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 2,818,996 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.80.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
