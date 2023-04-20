The Sandbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $143.00 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $920.51 million and approximately $143.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

