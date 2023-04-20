The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

SHW opened at $233.59 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

