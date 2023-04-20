The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.83.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $233.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

