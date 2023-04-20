The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

DIS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $98.11. 1,572,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,703. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.