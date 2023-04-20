The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

