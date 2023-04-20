The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.