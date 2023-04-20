THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

NYSE:THO opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

