Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.89 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

