Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

