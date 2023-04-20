Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

