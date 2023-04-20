Toews Corp ADV Has $794,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Chubb by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 132,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

NYSE CB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 158,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.