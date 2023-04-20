Toews Corp ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

MDT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.89. 1,003,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

