Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

MO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.