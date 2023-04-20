Toews Corp ADV Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $110.85. 1,000,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

