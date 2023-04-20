Toews Corp ADV Sells 2,200 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,997. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

