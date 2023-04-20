Toews Corp ADV Sells 2,300 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IDEX by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

IDEX stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.94. 31,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

