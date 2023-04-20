Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.02

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 306308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

