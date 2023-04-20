Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,623 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 1,352,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.