Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.12. 18,238,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,113,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.