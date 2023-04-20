Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,308 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.05. 63,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.