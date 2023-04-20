TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of TPIC opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $552.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.87. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 156.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 117,705 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in TPI Composites by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

