Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 9,384 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,853. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

