Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,498 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 981.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KYN opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

