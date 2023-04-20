Tranquility Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,915 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 194,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.