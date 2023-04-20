Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,967,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.94.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $445.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

