Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 38,071 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $883,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,023,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,742,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,790 shares of company stock worth $10,231,857 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

