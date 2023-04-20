Triad Group (LON:TRD) Trading Down 1.7%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.10 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.83). 48,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 21,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.86).

Triad Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,750.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

