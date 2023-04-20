TRON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239.60 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, TRON has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.70 billion and $239.60 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004506 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004392 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,742,216,526 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

