Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $137.54 on Monday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

