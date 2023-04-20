Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00.

Trupanion Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. 781,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

