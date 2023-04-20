Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.58. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.96.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.